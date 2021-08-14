Kora Network Token (KNT) Market Cap Hits $260,740.56

Kora Network Token (CURRENCY:KNT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Kora Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Kora Network Token has a total market capitalization of $260,740.56 and approximately $48.00 worth of Kora Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kora Network Token has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.99 or 0.00875572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00103147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043753 BTC.

Kora Network Token Coin Profile

Kora Network Token (KNT) is a coin. Kora Network Token’s total supply is 712,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kora Network Token is /r/KoraNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kora Network Token’s official Twitter account is @Kora_Network . The official website for Kora Network Token is kora.network

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

