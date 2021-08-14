Krystal Biotech, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.79). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.41) EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02.

KRYS has been the topic of several other reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $87.29. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,695,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

