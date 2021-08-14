Kuai Token (KT) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Kuai Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $33.27 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.95 or 0.00879990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00101958 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044452 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,414,032 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

