KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$81.53 during trading on Friday. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $81.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.99.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

