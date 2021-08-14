Kwikswap Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $267,244.52 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $267,244.52 and $5,902.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005423 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

