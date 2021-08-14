L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the July 15th total of 160,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
FSTR stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
FSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
About L.B. Foster
L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
