Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Up 225.0% in July

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LBRMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

LBRMF stock remained flat at $$0.21 during midday trading on Friday. 38,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,644. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23. Labrador Iron Mines has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

