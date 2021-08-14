Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.70. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$49.35, with a volume of 145,475 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 93.37%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

