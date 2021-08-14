LABS Group (LABS) Price Tops $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $19.83 million and $1.54 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 60.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00136619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00154389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,263.63 or 1.00229857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.65 or 0.00868736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,039,076,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

