LABS Group Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. LABS Group has a market cap of $19.83 million and $1.54 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 60.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00136619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00154389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,263.63 or 1.00229857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.65 or 0.00868736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,039,076,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

