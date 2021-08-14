Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Update

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 328.5% from the July 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LLKKF opened at $0.46 on Friday. Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.28.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Lake Resources in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.91 price target on the stock.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.