Landbox Price Tops $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $764,442.85 and approximately $470,414.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00135672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00155511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,840.76 or 0.99957938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.48 or 0.00871703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

