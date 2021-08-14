Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Down 67.8% in July

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the July 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lasertec stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.91. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $43.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lasertec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

