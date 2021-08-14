Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Up 223.5% in July

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 223.5% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSE:LGI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.30. 25,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,122. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

