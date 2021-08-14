Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 171,389 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Lazard worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

