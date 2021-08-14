LBRY Credits Price Tops $0.0440 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $22.93 million and approximately $991,646.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00137661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00154746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,997.81 or 1.00077837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.19 or 0.00871337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

