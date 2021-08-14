Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Issues Earnings Results

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,961.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%.

Shares of LPTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,750. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $100.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

LPTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 426,666.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Leap Therapeutics worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.