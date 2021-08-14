Ledyard National Bank Acquires 5,834 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,107,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 581,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,896,000 after acquiring an additional 88,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,866 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61.

