Ledyard National Bank Decreases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.87. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

