Ledyard National Bank Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,184,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total transaction of $27,811,767.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

