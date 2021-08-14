Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 229,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 4.6% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 6.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 703.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in The Kroger by 2.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KR shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

NYSE KR traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $42.81. 3,584,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

