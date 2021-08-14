Ledyard National Bank Has $13.18 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,610,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,130,979. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $252.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

