Ledyard National Bank Has $14.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $144.78. 206,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,790. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

