Ledyard National Bank Has $16.70 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $10.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,754.55. 757,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,550.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

