Ledyard National Bank Has $2.32 Million Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.07% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of TAN stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $82.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,987. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

