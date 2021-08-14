Ledyard National Bank Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.42. 14,048,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,125,652. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

