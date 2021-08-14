Ledyard National Bank Has $6.07 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.83. 561,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,021. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $233.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.92.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

