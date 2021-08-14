Ledyard National Bank Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,667,000 after buying an additional 24,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 679,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,509,000 after purchasing an additional 55,075 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of LECO stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,387. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.85. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $143.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.