Ledyard National Bank Has $6.98 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 81,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $949,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,572,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,893. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

