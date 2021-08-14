Ledyard National Bank Has $8.08 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $783,297,000 after purchasing an additional 703,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.76. 4,357,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,148. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.