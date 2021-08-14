Ledyard National Bank Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,055 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $637.31. 911,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,582. The firm has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $593.61. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $638.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

