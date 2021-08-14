Ledyard National Bank Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $139.61. 526,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.