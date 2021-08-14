Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Target by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Target by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.54. 3,055,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,600. The company has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $134.67 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.05.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

