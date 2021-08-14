Ledyard National Bank Purchases 1,743 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,525,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,653,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $272.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

