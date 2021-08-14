Ledyard National Bank Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,618.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.