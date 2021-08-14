Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,033 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

VIG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $162.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

