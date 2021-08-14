Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,349 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 88.0% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.52. 2,108,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,219. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.