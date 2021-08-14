Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,361 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 128.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 131.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,462. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.98. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.