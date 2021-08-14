Ledyard National Bank Sells 14,297 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.15. 2,498,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,863. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $230.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

