Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,831 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,304,000 after acquiring an additional 402,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,487 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,596,000 after acquiring an additional 73,726 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.74. 1,177,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,107. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

