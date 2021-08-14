Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,883 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after purchasing an additional 855,801 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after purchasing an additional 785,550 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,562,000 after purchasing an additional 737,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,332,000 after purchasing an additional 626,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.51. 2,386,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,710. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

