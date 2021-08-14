Ledyard National Bank Sells 2,136 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.9% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,999,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

