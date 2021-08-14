Ledyard National Bank Sells 595 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 6.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.45. The company had a trading volume of 969,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,093. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $324.04. The stock has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.