Ledyard National Bank Sells 7,959 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 169,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.81. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $89.78.

