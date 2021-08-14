Ledyard National Bank Takes Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,000. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Federated Hermes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Shares of FHI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 184,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,519. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,799.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,356 shares of company stock worth $238,427. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

