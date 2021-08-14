Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires 26,300 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Equity Commonwealth worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at about $54,028,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth about $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,322,000 after purchasing an additional 881,541 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $18,153,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $15,283,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

EQC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,217,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,304. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,330.00 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.85.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

