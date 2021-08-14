Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 2,758 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,679. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. upped their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

