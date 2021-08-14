Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 662,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,935,000 after buying an additional 71,784 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 93,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $120.57. 517,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $120.78.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

