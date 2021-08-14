Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Loews comprises about 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.08% of Loews worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Loews by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Loews by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,311,000 after buying an additional 117,733 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Loews by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 29,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 436,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,281. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

