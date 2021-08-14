Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stryker by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,171,000 after buying an additional 132,119 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,152,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $524,353,000 after buying an additional 76,055 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.15. 764,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,604. The company has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

